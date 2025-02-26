Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.53 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 660.20 ($8.37). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 656 ($8.31), with a volume of 641,010 shares trading hands.

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.82) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 654.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

