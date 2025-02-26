International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.12 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 328.60 ($4.16). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 321.20 ($4.07), with a volume of 11,821,495 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 400 ($5.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

