FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 30,697.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 582,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

