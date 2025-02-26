Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $66.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

