Simmons Bank Sells 46 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 9.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $125,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,256.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,205.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total transaction of $1,303,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,377 shares in the company, valued at $176,488,287.36. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,581 shares of company stock worth $3,375,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

