Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.445-$4.510 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 653,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

