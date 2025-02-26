International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON IPF traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.40 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 3,511,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,713. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.66. The stock has a market cap of £287.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

