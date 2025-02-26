Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 367,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

