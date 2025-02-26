The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $52.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.79. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $381.42 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Insider Activity
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
