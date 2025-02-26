LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after buying an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,453,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

