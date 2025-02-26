Tectum Price Hits $1.77 on Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Tectum has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $519,497.87 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,054.78 or 1.00571901 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,575.03 or 1.00017664 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,289,089 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,289,089.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 1.91220507 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $497,305.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

