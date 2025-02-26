Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 16,534 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.