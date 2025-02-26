Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

