Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 367 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3989 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

