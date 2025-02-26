Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the quarter. Quetta Acquisition comprises 4.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Quetta Acquisition were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QETA opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

