BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 355 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

