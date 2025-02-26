Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

XBI stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

