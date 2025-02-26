Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 119,565 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2,479.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,976,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

