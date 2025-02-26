Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.