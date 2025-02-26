Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 1,315,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

