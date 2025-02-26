Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

