Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

