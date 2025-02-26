Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock worth $265,258,279. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.