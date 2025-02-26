Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 240.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 71.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. Lear Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.