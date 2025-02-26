Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

