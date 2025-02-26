Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. iShares Global Industrials ETF comprises about 2.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $91,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $611.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

