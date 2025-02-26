BankPlus Trust Department Makes New $34,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NKE opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.