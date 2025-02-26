Charles Pellerin Buys 24,200 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin purchased 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin purchased 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$549,395.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.83 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The firm has a market cap of C$328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.
