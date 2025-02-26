Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.30 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,807,686.77. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,853 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,336. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

