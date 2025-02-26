Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

