Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Adrad’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About Adrad

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

