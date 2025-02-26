Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Adrad’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Adrad Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 3.49.
About Adrad
