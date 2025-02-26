CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,674. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$16.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

