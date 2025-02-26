AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

AerCap has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AerCap to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

AerCap stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. 1,853,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,401. AerCap has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

