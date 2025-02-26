DA Davidson Has Positive Estimate for FIX FY2025 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2026 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.60.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $368.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.09 and a 200-day moving average of $416.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

