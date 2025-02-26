dForce USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,717.23 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.64 million and $2,717.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,689,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,689,328 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,690,655.61340291 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99660455 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,765.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

