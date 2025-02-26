1,970 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

