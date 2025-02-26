Eq LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eq LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

