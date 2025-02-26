Sidoti Csr Weighs in on ACCO Brands’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,776,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,571,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

