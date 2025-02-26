Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. 1,223,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

