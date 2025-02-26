Mark Barrysmith Sells 12,019 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $305,522.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,862 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,872.04. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $30,012.32.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 10,989,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,620,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 106.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,787.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 193.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 13.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

