Graham Kitchen Acquires 5,000 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,589.35).
AVI Global Trust Price Performance
AVI Global Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 355,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,245. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 215.37 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.17). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.57.
About AVI Global Trust
Unique
A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.
Diversified
A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.
Engaged
Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.
Active
Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.
Global
Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.
