NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 578,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.29.
In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,787. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
