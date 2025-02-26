Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,327.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7,907.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8,759.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,015.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.