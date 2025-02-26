Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 22.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

