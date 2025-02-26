BankPlus Trust Department Takes $40,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.