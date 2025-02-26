Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,313.26. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,572,147. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

