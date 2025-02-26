Rhoda Phillippo Acquires 1,500 Shares of DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Rhoda Phillippo purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.55 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.50 ($7,210.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. DEXUS’s payout ratio is -32.65%.
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.
