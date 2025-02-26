Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 138,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

