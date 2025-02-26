Paul K. Audhya Sells 2,394 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $23,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,458.80. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

