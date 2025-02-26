Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,666 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $263,427.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,103,055.66. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $53,316.90.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $84,714.80.

PI stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

